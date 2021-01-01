Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
49
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 372K
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2270 MHz)
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189629
|109064
|GPU
|239863
|95721
|Memory
|105344
|72097
|UX
|142979
|91820
|Total score
|684184
|372505
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +69%
1013
598
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +76%
3437
1953
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|43 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Kirin 810
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.27 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2270 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|1 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1.8 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|820 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|512
|96
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|Hi6280
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 810 official site
