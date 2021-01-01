Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 372K
  • 41% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2270 MHz)
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Kirin 810

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 870 +84%
684184
Kirin 810
372505
CPU 189629 109064
GPU 239863 95721
Memory 105344 72097
UX 142979 91820
Total score 684184 372505
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +69%
1013
Kirin 810
598
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +76%
3437
Kirin 810
1953
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 43 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 Huawei Honor 9X
1080 x 2340
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.27 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2270 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1.8 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 675 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC Hi6280
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site HiSilicon Kirin 810 official site

