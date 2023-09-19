Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 9000S – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 9000S

Snapdragon 870
VS
Kirin 9000S
Snapdragon 870
Kirin 9000S

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000S (Maleoon 910). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2620 MHz)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000S
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
  • Shows better (up to 12%) AnTuTu 10 score – 898K vs 801K
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Kirin 9000S

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870
801876
Kirin 9000S +12%
898955
CPU 222414 279677
GPU 244383 200982
Memory 143104 225491
UX 194290 194615
Total score 801876 898955
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
1134
Kirin 9000S +7%
1216
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870
3306
Kirin 9000S +9%
3588
Asset compression 148.4 MB/sec 155.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 85.5 pages/sec 117.7 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 113.5 Mpixels/sec 128.8 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 72.7 images/sec 65.7 images/sec
HDR 102.4 Mpixels/sec 107.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.8 images/sec 9.94 images/sec
Photo processing 28.3 images/sec 44.8 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.18 Mpixels/sec 4.84 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
Snapdragon 870 +132%
3374
Kirin 9000S
1453
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4279 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Kirin 9000S

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.62 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.15 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.53 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2620 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 6 W 7 W
Manufacturing TSMC SMIC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Maleoon 910
Architecture Adreno 600 Maleoon
GPU frequency 670 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
Total shaders 1024 -
FLOPS 1372.1 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 August 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
9 (69.2%)
4 (30.8%)
Total votes: 13

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 9000S and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
Avatar
Cah Nglayab 19 September 2023 02:50
The Kirin 9000S remains a rather mysterious SoC. And did NanoReview really say TSMC was behind Kirin's manufacturing? Everyone knows that the SoC is manufactured by SMIC.
+3 Reply
EnglishРусский