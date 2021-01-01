Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 970

Snapdragon 870
VS
Kirin 970
Snapdragon 870
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 334K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Kirin 970

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +104%
682020
Kirin 970
334400
CPU 189629 77623
GPU 239863 101795
Memory 105344 69208
UX 142979 83622
Total score 682020 334400
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +162%
1021
Kirin 970
389
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +145%
3405
Kirin 970
1388
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s 90.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25.25 images/s 11.4 images/s
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s 24.4 words/s
Machine learning 56.95 images/s 21.3 images/s
Camera shooting 28 images/s 11.2 images/s
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s 1.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s 415.6 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 1 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1.8 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units 2 12
Shading units 512 192
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2021 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC Hi3670
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (92.3%)
1 (7.7%)
Total votes: 13

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G or HiSilicon Kirin 970
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G or HiSilicon Kirin 970
9. HiSilicon Kirin 980 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 970

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish