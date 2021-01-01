Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
41
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 4x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 334K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 5-months later
- Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29 GB/s)
- 36% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2360 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189629
|77623
|GPU
|239863
|101795
|Memory
|105344
|69208
|UX
|142979
|83622
|Total score
|682020
|334400
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +162%
1021
389
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +145%
3405
1388
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|90.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|11.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|24.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|21.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|1.59 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|415.6 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|1 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1.8 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|12
|Shading units
|512
|192
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|Hi3670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|-
