Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
58
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
62
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
63
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 391K
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|179347
|134572
|GPU
|270188
|135339
|Memory
|98761
|65549
|UX
|95818
|67634
|Total score
|646684
|391362
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +49%
1035
693
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +43%
3501
2448
|Image compression
|-
|123.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|47.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|47.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|23.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.39 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|655 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|39 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Kirin 980
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.9 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|10
|Shading units
|-
|160
|FLOPS
|-
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
