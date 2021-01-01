Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 980

Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 870
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 391K
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Kirin 980

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +65%
646684
Kirin 980
391362
CPU 179347 134572
GPU 270188 135339
Memory 98761 65549
UX 95818 67634
Total score 646684 391362

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +49%
1035
Kirin 980
693
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +43%
3501
Kirin 980
2448
Image compression - 123.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 47.2 words/s
Machine learning - 47.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 23.2 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.39 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 655 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Nova 5T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 720 MHz
Execution units - 10
Shading units - 160
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2021 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
