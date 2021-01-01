Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 488K
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2860 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|179347
|154284
|GPU
|270188
|174684
|Memory
|98761
|100370
|UX
|95818
|70979
|Total score
|646684
|488374
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +35%
1035
765
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +16%
3501
3028
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus
1200 x 2640
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Kirin 990 (5G)
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|16
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
