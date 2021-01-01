Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Kirin 985

Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 870
VS
Kirin 985
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 409K
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 34.1 GB/s)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +58%
646684
Kirin 985
409020
CPU 179347 139377
GPU 270188 133940
Memory 98761 77188
UX 95818 66447
Total score 646684 409020

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +50%
1035
Kirin 985
689
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +38%
3501
Kirin 985
2544

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 8
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
3. Samsung Exynos 1080 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs HiSilicon Kirin 985
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs HiSilicon Kirin 985
6. Apple A13 Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 985
7. HiSilicon Kirin 820 vs HiSilicon Kirin 985
8. Apple A12 Bionic vs HiSilicon Kirin 985

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish