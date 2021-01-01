Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Has 3.49 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 47% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.87 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 475K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Announced 9-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 1000 Plus

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 870 +36%
646684
Dimensity 1000 Plus
475562
CPU 179347 126387
GPU 270188 200202
Memory 98761 84772
UX 95818 72999
Total score 646684 475562

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 45 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - iQOO Z1
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 0.512 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

