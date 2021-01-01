Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 8 score – 656K vs 342K
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Higher GPU frequency (~45%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|179347
|124605
|GPU
|270188
|97817
|Memory
|98761
|68951
|UX
|95818
|44792
|Total score
|656483
|342039
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +231%
1038
314
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +155%
3514
1377
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 1000L
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|9
|Shading units
|512
|144
|FLOPS
|1267 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|November 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
