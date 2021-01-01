Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Snapdragon 870
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 8 score – 656K vs 342K
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Higher GPU frequency (~45%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +92%
656483
Dimensity 1000L
342039
CPU 179347 124605
GPU 270188 97817
Memory 98761 68951
UX 95818 44792
Total score 656483 342039

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 587 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 512 144
FLOPS 1267 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 November 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
5. Samsung Exynos 1080 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
8. MediaTek Helio G90T or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
9. MediaTek Dimensity 800 or MediaTek Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish