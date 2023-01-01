Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1050 VS Snapdragon 870 Dimensity 1050 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1050 (Mali-G610 MC3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz)

28% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2500 MHz) Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 701K vs 522K Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Higher GPU frequency (~48%)

Higher GPU frequency (~48%) Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Announced 1-year and 4-months later Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 870 +34% 701163 Dimensity 1050 522887 CPU 191949 137500 GPU 246158 159729 Memory 114925 96303 UX 150623 129591 Total score 701163 522887 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 870 +32% 992 Dimensity 1050 749 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 870 +57% 3352 Dimensity 1050 2137 Image compression 180.7 Mpixels/s - Face detection 25 images/s - Speech recognition 55.6 words/s - Machine learning 56.8 images/s - Camera shooting 27 images/s - HTML 5 3.11 Mnodes/s - SQLite 987.3 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 870 +71% 4296 Dimensity 1050 2506 Stability 90% 97% Graphics test 25 FPS 15 FPS Score 4296 2506

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 88 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 49 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 1050

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2500 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 128 KB - L2 cache 512 KB - L3 cache 4 MB - Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC3 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3 GPU frequency 675 MHz 1000 MHz Execution units 2 3 Shading units 512 - FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s - Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 MediaTek APU 550 Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X55 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2021 May 2022 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8250-AC - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1050 official site