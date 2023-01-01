Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 6020 VS Snapdragon 870 Dimensity 6020 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 709K vs 354K

Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 709K vs 354K 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Higher GPU frequency (~41%)

Higher GPU frequency (~41%) Announced 2-years and 2-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 870 +100% 709200 Dimensity 6020 354739 CPU 191949 - GPU 246158 - Memory 114925 - UX 150623 - Total score 709200 354739 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 870 +68% 1009 Dimensity 6020 602 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 870 +92% 3391 Dimensity 6020 1767 Image compression 180.7 Mpixels/s - Face detection 25 images/s - Speech recognition 55.6 words/s - Machine learning 56.8 images/s - Camera shooting 27 images/s - HTML 5 3.11 Mnodes/s - SQLite 987.3 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 870 4296 Dimensity 6020 n/a Stability 90% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Score 4296 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 88 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 49 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 6020

CPU Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 3200 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache 128 KB - L2 cache 512 KB - L3 cache 4 MB - Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency 675 MHz 950 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 512 32 FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X55 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced January 2021 March 2023 Class Flagship Low end Model number SM8250-AC - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site