Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 6080
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 6080
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 705K vs 405K
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
- Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
- Announced 2-years and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|194224
|-
|GPU
|244668
|-
|Memory
|120826
|-
|UX
|147329
|-
|Total score
|705529
|405048
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +34%
999
744
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +69%
3359
1990
|Image compression
|180.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|55.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.11 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|987.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4305
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 6080
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|670 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|MT6833GP
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1