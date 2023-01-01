Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 6080 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 6080
Snapdragon 870
Dimensity 6080

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 5.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 6080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 705K vs 405K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Higher GPU frequency (~42%)
  • Announced 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 6080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +74%
705529
Dimensity 6080
405048
CPU 194224 -
GPU 244668 -
Memory 120826 -
UX 147329 -
Total score 705529 405048
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25 images/s -
Speech recognition 55.6 words/s -
Machine learning 56.8 images/s -
Camera shooting 27 images/s -
HTML 5 3.11 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 987.3 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4305 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 6080

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 670 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 June 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC MT6833GP
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6080 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
