Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 810

Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 810
Snapdragon 870
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 639K vs 387K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +65%
639619
Dimensity 810
387551
CPU 179340 -
GPU 226049 -
Memory 88254 -
UX 98207 -
Total score 639619 387551
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +38%
3366
Dimensity 810
2441
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 1 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1.8 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 675 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 60
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
