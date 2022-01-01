Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 930
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|194048
|-
|GPU
|241854
|-
|Memory
|110520
|-
|UX
|148242
|-
|Total score
|692270
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +25%
995
799
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +22%
3370
2763
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|89%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4224
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 930
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|1 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.8 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR B-Series
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site
