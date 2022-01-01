Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 930 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 930

Snapdragon 870
VS
Dimensity 930
Snapdragon 870
Dimensity 930

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Dimensity 930

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 194048 -
GPU 241854 -
Memory 110520 -
UX 148242 -
Total score 692270 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +22%
3370
Dimensity 930
2763
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 89% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Score 4224 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 930

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series
GPU frequency 675 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site

