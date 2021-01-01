Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Helio G80

Snapdragon 870
VS
Helio G80
Snapdragon 870
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 25.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 228% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 225K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +202%
682020
Helio G80
225524
CPU 189629 73002
GPU 239863 37735
Memory 105344 46714
UX 142979 64513
Total score 682020 225524
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +189%
1021
Helio G80
353
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +158%
3405
Helio G80
1322
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25.25 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s 23.4 words/s
Machine learning 56.95 images/s 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting 28 images/s 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC MT6769T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
