Snapdragon 870 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
16
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 22.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 228% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 699K vs 223K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~48%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|193984
|71554
|GPU
|241995
|38327
|Memory
|119512
|52050
|UX
|145478
|63988
|Total score
|699025
|223975
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +175%
1001
364
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +168%
3378
1259
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|84.1 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|10.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|25.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|19.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|9.74 images/s
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|1.43 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|422.95 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|99%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|4 FPS
|Score
|4282
|716
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|62 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
