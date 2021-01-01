Snapdragon 870 vs Helio P60
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Mediatek Helio P60 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 16x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.8x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 179K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Mediatek Helio P60
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189629
|64073
|GPU
|239863
|31631
|Memory
|105344
|27470
|UX
|142979
|54042
|Total score
|682020
|179026
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +273%
1021
274
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +199%
3405
1137
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|77.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|17.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|12.3 images/s
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|9.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|1.57 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|419.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Helio P60
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|1 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.8 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|512
|48
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|86 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|February 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|MT6771
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Mediatek Helio P60 official site
