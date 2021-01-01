Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Helio P70

Snapdragon 870
VS
Helio P70
Snapdragon 870
Helio P70

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 17.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 227K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 12 nm)
  • 52% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Helio P70

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +200%
682020
Helio P70
227353
CPU 189629 77653
GPU 239863 44915
Memory 105344 48030
UX 142979 55682
Total score 682020 227353
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +237%
1021
Helio P70
303
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +140%
3405
Helio P70
1416
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s 82.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25.25 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s 16.45 words/s
Machine learning 56.95 images/s 12.2 images/s
Camera shooting 28 images/s 9.58 images/s
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s 1.69 Mnodes/s
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s 429.6 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Helio P70

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 675 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 512 48
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops 78.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC MT6771V/CT
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 800U
2. Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 750G
3. Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 860
4. Snapdragon 870 vs Dimensity 1200
5. Snapdragon 870 vs A15 Bionic
6. Helio P70 vs Snapdragon 730G
7. Helio P70 vs Snapdragon 665
8. Helio P70 vs Snapdragon 732G
9. Helio P70 vs Snapdragon 710
10. Helio P70 vs Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P70 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish