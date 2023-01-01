Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|194224
|-
|GPU
|244668
|-
|Memory
|120826
|-
|UX
|147329
|-
|Total score
|705529
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +12%
999
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +30%
3359
2588
|Image compression
|180.7 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|55.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|56.8 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|27 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.11 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|987.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|90%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Score
|4305
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|670 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|Snapdragon X61
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SM4450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2