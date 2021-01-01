Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 662

Snapdragon 870
VS
Snapdragon 662
Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 662

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 207K
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • 60% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 11 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +229%
682020
Snapdragon 662
207332
CPU 189629 65666
GPU 239863 40362
Memory 105344 45004
UX 142979 53744
Total score 682020 207332
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +143%
3405
Snapdragon 662
1402
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25.25 images/s 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s 23.7 words/s
Machine learning 56.95 images/s 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting 28 images/s 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s 505.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 662

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 800U
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or Apple A15 Bionic
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or Samsung Exynos 9611
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or MediaTek Helio G95
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 or MediaTek Helio G80

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish