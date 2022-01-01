Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 680 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.6x) AnTuTu 9 score – 699K vs 268K
  • 33% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 9-months later

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 870 +161%
699878
Snapdragon 680
268310
CPU 194048 81885
GPU 241854 48510
Memory 110520 64789
UX 148242 71783
Total score 699878 268310
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +117%
3405
Snapdragon 680
1568
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 25.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s -
Machine learning 56.95 images/s -
Camera shooting 28 images/s -
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 89% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 2 FPS
Score 4224 443

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 65 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 62 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

