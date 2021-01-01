Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 710

Snapdragon 870
VS
Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 249K
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 710

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +174%
682020
Snapdragon 710
249254
CPU 189629 73452
GPU 239863 60823
Memory 105344 50312
UX 142979 63220
Total score 682020 249254
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +131%
3405
Snapdragon 710
1474
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s 91.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25.25 images/s 13.95 images/s
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s 25.95 words/s
Machine learning 56.95 images/s 22.2 images/s
Camera shooting 28 images/s 12.75 images/s
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s 1.71 Mnodes/s
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s 467.95 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 39 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.3 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem X55 X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SDM710
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
