We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 319K
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +113%
682020
Snapdragon 730
319595
CPU 189629 101953
GPU 239863 75580
Memory 105344 54411
UX 142979 86196
Total score 682020 319595
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 180.6 Mpixels/s 93.9 Mpixels/s
Face detection 25.25 images/s 11.7 images/s
Speech recognition 54.7 words/s 27 words/s
Machine learning 56.95 images/s 24.7 images/s
Camera shooting 28 images/s 14 images/s
HTML 5 3 Mnodes/s 1.17 Mnodes/s
SQLite 989.1 Krows/s 478.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 36 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Ultra]		 27 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends 102 FPS
[Ultra]		 35 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz 107 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 730

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 1 KB -
L2 cache 1.8 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 675 MHz 500 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1372 Gigaflops 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SM7150-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

