Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 216% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 319K
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189629
|101953
|GPU
|239863
|75580
|Memory
|105344
|54411
|UX
|142979
|86196
|Total score
|682020
|319595
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +89%
1021
541
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +90%
3405
1789
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|93.9 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|11.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|27 words/s
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|24.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|14 images/s
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|1.17 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|478.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|36 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|27 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|35 FPS
[Medium]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Mi9T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 730
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|1 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1.8 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|500 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|128
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
