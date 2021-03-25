Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 732G – what's better?

Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 732G

Snapdragon 870
VS
Snapdragon 732G
Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 732G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 732G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 732G
  • Supports 195% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 658K vs 280K
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 732G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +134%
658103
Snapdragon 732G
280955
CPU 179347 99028
GPU 270188 78778
Memory 98761 48445
UX 95818 52786
Total score 658103 280955

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 108.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 13.8 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.7 words/s
Machine learning - 25.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.58 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 549.4 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 47 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 36 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 732G

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz 810 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 128
FLOPS 1267 Gigaflops 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 688
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2021 August 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SM7150-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
42 (87.5%)
6 (12.5%)
Total votes: 48

