Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 870
VS
Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 870
Snapdragon 765

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 656K vs 288K
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 765

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +128%
656483
Snapdragon 765
288255
CPU 179347 92922
GPU 270188 94326
Memory 98761 61048
UX 95818 52552
Total score 656483 288255

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 620
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 587 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 512 192
FLOPS 1267 Gigaflops 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 696
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X55 X52
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2021 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8250-AC SM7250-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 870, or ask any questions
