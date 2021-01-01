Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 768G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 768G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Supports 159% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 85%) AnTuTu 8 score – 656K vs 354K
- Performs 81% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 8-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
- Higher GPU frequency (~28%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|179347
|108959
|GPU
|270188
|101754
|Memory
|98761
|63639
|UX
|95818
|73240
|Total score
|656483
|354203
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +45%
1038
714
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +73%
3514
2026
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 768G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|587 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|512
|192
|FLOPS
|1267 Gigaflops
|700 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SM7250-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G official site
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3