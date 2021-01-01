Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 2.5x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 4-years and 3-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 682K vs 315K
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2450 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|189629
|82844
|GPU
|239863
|104823
|Memory
|105344
|51193
|UX
|142979
|76340
|Total score
|682020
|315335
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +160%
1021
392
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +98%
3405
1719
|Image compression
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|95.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|25.25 images/s
|13.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|54.7 words/s
|31.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|56.95 images/s
|24.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|28 images/s
|14.5 images/s
|HTML 5
|3 Mnodes/s
|1.99 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|989.1 Krows/s
|534.8 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 835
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|1 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|1.8 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|256
|FLOPS
|1372 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 682
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|November 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
