We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 354K
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 870
vs
Snapdragon 845

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 870 +82%
646684
Snapdragon 845
354936
CPU 179347 101932
GPU 270188 144105
Memory 98761 56515
UX 95818 57020
Total score 646684 354936

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 128.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 20.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 37.8 words/s
Machine learning - 35.8 images/s
Camera shooting - 19.4 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.62 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 686.3 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 55 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 48 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 650 Adreno 630
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 710 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 256
FLOPS - 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem X55 X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2021 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8250-AC SDM845
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

