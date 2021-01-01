Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (with Adreno 650 graphics) and Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 845
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 646K vs 354K
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2800 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|179347
|101932
|GPU
|270188
|144105
|Memory
|98761
|56515
|UX
|95818
|57020
|Total score
|646684
|354936
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +107%
1035
500
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 870 +61%
3501
2176
|Image compression
|-
|128.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|20.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|37.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|35.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|19.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.62 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|686.3 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|55 FPS
[High]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|48 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Pocophone F1
1080 x 2246
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 845
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|710 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|-
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|X55
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8250-AC
|SDM845
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
