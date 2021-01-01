Snapdragon 888 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
39
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
24
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 15x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 230K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|47654
|GPU
|302110
|75814
|Memory
|135341
|48923
|UX
|150913
|55576
|Total score
|801666
|230990
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +47%
1148
780
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +163%
3756
1429
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|65.95 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|12.5 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|27.5 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|29.55 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|15.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|1.83 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|426.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|512
|196
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|-
Cast your vote
12 (85.7%)
2 (14.3%)
Total votes: 14