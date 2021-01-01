Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs A10 Fusion

Snapdragon 888
VS
A10 Fusion
Snapdragon 888
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 15x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 230K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
A10 Fusion

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +247%
801666
A10 Fusion
230990
CPU 212299 47654
GPU 302110 75814
Memory 135341 48923
UX 150913 55576
Total score 801666 230990
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +47%
1148
A10 Fusion
780
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +163%
3756
A10 Fusion
1429
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s 65.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.4 images/s 12.5 images/s
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s 27.5 words/s
Machine learning 66.45 images/s 29.55 images/s
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s 15.3 images/s
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s 1.83 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1060 Krows/s 426.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2840 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 840 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 512 196
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
12 (85.7%)
2 (14.3%)
Total votes: 14

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 865
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Helio G95
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Apple A13 Bionic
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Apple A15 Bionic
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Apple A14 Bionic
6. Apple A10 Fusion and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
7. Apple A10 Fusion and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
8. Apple A10 Fusion and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
9. Apple A10 Fusion and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
10. Apple A10 Fusion and A15 Bionic

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish