Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs A11 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 888
VS
A11 Bionic
Snapdragon 888
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 352K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
A11 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +128%
801666
A11 Bionic
352057
CPU 212299 93221
GPU 302110 111388
Memory 135341 59189
UX 150913 82458
Total score 801666 352057
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +23%
1148
A11 Bionic
937
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +59%
3756
A11 Bionic
2356
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s 128.4 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.4 images/s 21.9 images/s
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s 45.2 words/s
Machine learning 66.45 images/s 39.6 images/s
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s 24.2 images/s
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s 3.16 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1060 Krows/s 756.85 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 4.3 billion
TDP 10 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 3
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 865
2. Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G95
3. Snapdragon 888 vs A13 Bionic
4. Snapdragon 888 vs A15 Bionic
5. Snapdragon 888 vs A14 Bionic
6. A11 Bionic vs Snapdragon 765G
7. A11 Bionic vs Snapdragon 870
8. A11 Bionic vs Snapdragon 860
9. A11 Bionic vs Snapdragon 660
10. A11 Bionic vs Helio G90T

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A11 Bionic and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish