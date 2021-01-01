Snapdragon 888 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 244% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 352K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212299
|93221
|GPU
|302110
|111388
|Memory
|135341
|59189
|UX
|150913
|82458
|Total score
|801666
|352057
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +23%
1148
937
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +59%
3756
2356
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|128.4 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|21.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|45.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|39.6 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|24.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|3.16 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|756.85 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and A11 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 2.39 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4.3 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|3
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|-
