We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 632K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +1%
1126
A12X Bionic
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875
3789
A12X Bionic +24%
4697
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +7%
674481
A12X Bionic
632812

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores - 7
Number of ALUs 640 -
FLOPS - 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Snapdragon 875 or ask any questions
