Snapdragon 875 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 42% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31 GB/s)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2500 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 632K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +1%
1126
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3789
A12X Bionic +24%
4697
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +7%
674481
632812
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|7
|Number of ALUs
|640
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
