Snapdragon 875 vs Kirin 820

Snapdragon 875
Snapdragon 875
VS
Kirin 820
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 78%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 378K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +73%
1126
Kirin 820
652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +53%
3789
Kirin 820
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +78%
674481
Kirin 820
378249

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 640 -
FLOPS - 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 22
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 875 or ask any questions
