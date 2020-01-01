Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 237K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Announced 3-years and 4-months later
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 29 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +192%
1136
Kirin 970
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +170%
3704
Kirin 970
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +196%
703647
Kirin 970
237752

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 700 MHz 746 MHz
Execution units - 12
Shading units - 192
FLOPS - 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site -

