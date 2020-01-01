Snapdragon 888 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 237K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Announced 3-years and 4-months later
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 29 GB/s)
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2360 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +192%
1136
389
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +170%
3704
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +196%
703647
237752
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Kirin 970
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|746 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|12
|Shading units
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|-
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|-
