Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Snapdragon 875 vs Kirin 980

Snapdragon 875
Snapdragon 875
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 403K
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +61%
1126
Kirin 980
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +52%
3789
Kirin 980
2496
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +67%
674481
Kirin 980
403246

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 700 MHz 720 MHz
Cores - 10
Number of ALUs 640 -
FLOPS - 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.1 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon 855
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 and Samsung Exynos 990
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 and Apple A14 Bionic
4. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
6. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9825
7. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
8. HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Snapdragon 875 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish