Snapdragon 875 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Supports 47% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.87 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 518K
- Announced 1 year later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +40%
1126
807
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +22%
3789
3110
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +30%
674481
518244
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|9
|Number of ALUs
|640
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|November 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
