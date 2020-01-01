Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 875 vs Dimensity 1000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Has 3.49 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Supports 47% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 29.87 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 493K
  • Announced 7 months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +37%
674481
Dimensity 1000 Plus
493318

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and Dimensity 1000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 0.512 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 700 MHz 850 MHz
Cores - 9
Number of ALUs 640 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus official site

