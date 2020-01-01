Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 1000L

Snapdragon 888
Snapdragon 888
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 338K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +108%
703647
Dimensity 1000L
338095

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 700 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units - 9
Shading units - 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
