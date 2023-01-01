Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 6020 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 6020

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 7.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 809K vs 373K
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 6020
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Dimensity 6020

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +117%
809842
Dimensity 6020
373608
CPU 213623 104400
GPU 312145 84775
Memory 130817 83093
UX 152825 100207
Total score 809842 373608
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +112%
3718
Dimensity 6020
1754
Image compression 177.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 67.7 words/s -
Machine learning 59.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 37.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.96 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Score 5703 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 6020

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion -
TDP 8 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 MT6833
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6020 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
