Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 6020
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6020 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 7.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 200% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.07 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 809K vs 373K
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 6020
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|213623
|104400
|GPU
|312145
|84775
|Memory
|130817
|83093
|UX
|152825
|100207
|Total score
|809842
|373608
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +88%
1136
604
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +112%
3718
1754
|Image compression
|177.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|67.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|59.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|37.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.96 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Score
|5703
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 6020
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|March 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|MT6833
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020 official site
