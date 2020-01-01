Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Snapdragon 875 vs Dimensity 820

Snapdragon 875
Snapdragon 875
VS
Dimensity 820
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 ( Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Supports 158% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 66%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 407K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 7 months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +40%
3789
Dimensity 820
2701
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +66%
674481
Dimensity 820
407314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 700 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 5
Number of ALUs 640 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6875
Official page - MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 875 or Snapdragon 855
2. Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 990
3. Snapdragon 875 or A14 Bionic
4. Dimensity 820 or Snapdragon 855
5. Dimensity 820 or Snapdragon 845
6. Dimensity 820 or Snapdragon 865
7. Dimensity 820 or Snapdragon 720G
8. Dimensity 820 or Kirin 820

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 820 and Snapdragon 875 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish