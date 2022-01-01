Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1277K vs 807K
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3050 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 888
807089
Dimensity 9200 +58%
1277452
CPU 205134 273413
GPU 319558 550767
Memory 132649 246809
UX 145661 195113
Total score 807089 1277452
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 30 FPS -
Score 5139 -

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 17 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 11
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 8533 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

