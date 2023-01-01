Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 9200 Plus – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1530K vs 868K
  • Announced 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
  • 18% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Dimensity 9200 Plus

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
868121
Dimensity 9200 Plus +76%
1530455
CPU 226598 385633
GPU 267817 540758
Memory 168662 326032
UX 208948 282346
Total score 868121 1530455
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression - 213.1 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser - 161.1 pages/sec
PDF Renderer - 177.1 Mpixels/sec
Image detection - 126.3 images/sec
HDR - 169.3 Mpixels/sec
Background blur - 17 images/sec
Photo processing - 50.5 images/sec
Ray tracing - 5.68 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 30 FPS 68 FPS
Score 5037 11532

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 9200 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3350 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 10.3 billion 17 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 4th gen
GPU frequency 792 MHz 995 MHz
Execution units 2 11
Shading units 512 192
Total shaders 1024 2112
FLOPS 1622 Gigaflops 4202.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 68.3 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 MediaTek APU 690
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 MediaTek T800
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 7900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps Up to 4200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 7
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 MT6985
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site

