Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 9200 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1530K vs 868K
- Announced 2-years and 6-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
- Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (68.3 against 51.2 GB/s)
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 2840 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|226598
|385633
|GPU
|267817
|540758
|Memory
|168662
|326032
|UX
|208948
|282346
|Total score
|868121
|1530455
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1055
Dimensity 9200 Plus +98%
2085
Multi-Core Score
3400
Dimensity 9200 Plus +62%
5508
|Asset compression
|-
|213.1 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|-
|161.1 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|-
|177.1 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|-
|126.3 images/sec
|HDR
|-
|169.3 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|-
|17 images/sec
|Photo processing
|-
|50.5 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|-
|5.68 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|30 FPS
|68 FPS
|Score
|5037
|11532
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 9200 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|3350 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|17 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MP11
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 4th gen
|GPU frequency
|792 MHz
|995 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|11
|Shading units
|512
|192
|Total shaders
|1024
|2112
|FLOPS
|1622 Gigaflops
|4202.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12.1
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|68.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|MediaTek APU 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|MediaTek T800
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8350
|MT6985
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site
