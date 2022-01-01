Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G88

Snapdragon 888
VS
Helio G88
Snapdragon 888
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 27.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 282% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.5x) AnTuTu 9 score – 807K vs 232K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +248%
807864
Helio G88
232312
CPU 212479 56707
GPU 304840 54234
Memory 137606 42227
UX 147850 77806
Total score 807864 232312
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +210%
1136
Helio G88
367
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +193%
3718
Helio G88
1270
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s 84.1 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.4 images/s 10.05 images/s
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s 25.5 words/s
Machine learning 66.45 images/s 19.4 images/s
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s 9.74 images/s
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s 1.43 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1060 Krows/s 422.95 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 888 +627%
5201
Helio G88
715
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 31 FPS 4 FPS
Score 5201 715

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 840 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 62 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 MT6769H
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

