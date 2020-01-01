Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G90T
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
42
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
35
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
45
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 285K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2050 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +129%
1136
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +128%
3704
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +147%
703647
285239
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Helio G90T
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G76MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|-
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|July 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|MediaTek Helio G90T official site
