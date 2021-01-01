Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Helio G95

Snapdragon 888
VS
Helio G95
Snapdragon 888
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 8.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 801K vs 336K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Helio G95

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +138%
801666
Helio G95
336760
CPU 212299 95615
GPU 302110 85900
Memory 135341 54379
UX 150913 98554
Total score 801666 336760
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +120%
1148
Helio G95
523
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +134%
3756
Helio G95
1608
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 38 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 57 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 48 FPS
[High]
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 27 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 Realme 7
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 840 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 64
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 195.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 MT6785V/CD
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

