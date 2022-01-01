Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Helio P20 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Helio P20

Snapdragon 888
VS
Helio P20
Snapdragon 888
Helio P20

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 50.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 300% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 12.8 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 4-years and 10-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Helio P20

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 212479 -
GPU 304840 -
Memory 137606 -
UX 147850 -
Total score 807864 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +557%
1136
Helio P20
173
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +330%
3718
Helio P20
864
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s 61.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.4 images/s 8.55 images/s
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s 16 words/s
Machine learning 66.45 images/s 11.2 images/s
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s 5.06 images/s
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s 1.23 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1060 Krows/s 309.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 92% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Score 5201 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Helio P20

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 32 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 4 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-T880 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Midgard
GPU frequency 840 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 32
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 No
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 6
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 5 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 February 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 MT6757
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Helio P20 official site

