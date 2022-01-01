Snapdragon 888 vs Helio P20
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P20 (Mali-T880 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 50.6x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 300% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 12.8 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 4-years and 10-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P20
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212479
|-
|GPU
|304840
|-
|Memory
|137606
|-
|UX
|147850
|-
|Total score
|807864
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +557%
1136
173
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +330%
3718
864
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|61.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|8.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|16 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|11.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|5.06 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|1.23 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|309.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|92%
|-
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|-
|Score
|5201
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Helio P20
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|4 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali-T880 MP2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|32
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 5 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|MT6757
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|MediaTek Helio P20 official site
