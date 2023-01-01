Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|213623
|-
|GPU
|312145
|-
|Memory
|130817
|-
|UX
|152825
|-
|Total score
|808772
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +26%
1120
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +42%
3665
2588
|Image compression
|177.1 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|26.5 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|67.7 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|59.9 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|37.5 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.96 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Score
|5709
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|10.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|8 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|512
|-
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|Snapdragon X61
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|June 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SM4450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
