We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 87K
  • Supports 570% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • 58% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +700%
703647
Snapdragon 450
87966

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 2 billion
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 506
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700 MHz 600-650 MHz
Execution units - 1
Shading units - 96
FLOPS - 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X9
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 7
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 June 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - SDM450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

