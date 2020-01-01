Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 625
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 6.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 103K
- Supports 570% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 4-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +564%
1136
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +257%
3704
1038
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +581%
703647
103309
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 625
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|2 billion
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 506
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|1
|Shading units
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|-
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|7.46 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 546
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|February 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8953
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site
