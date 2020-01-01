Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 660

Snapdragon 888
Snapdragon 888
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4.5x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 156K
  • Supports 236% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Announced 3-years and 7-months later
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +177%
3704
Snapdragon 660
1337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +349%
703647
Snapdragon 660
156744

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count - 1.75 billion
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 512
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units - 1
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 X12
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced December 2020 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

