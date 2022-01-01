Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 662 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 203K
  • Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 11 nm)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Snapdragon 662

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 888 +294%
800938
Snapdragon 662
203070
CPU 212479 69271
GPU 304840 33188
Memory 137606 44602
UX 147850 56169
Total score 800938 203070
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +165%
3683
Snapdragon 662
1388
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s 90.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 27.4 images/s 13.25 images/s
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s 23.7 words/s
Machine learning 66.45 images/s 17.85 images/s
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s 11.8 images/s
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s 1.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite 1060 Krows/s 505.85 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Snapdragon 888 +1315%
5234
Snapdragon 662
370
Stability 92% 99%
Graphics test 31 FPS 2 FPS
Score 5234 370

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 28 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 26 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 54 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 59 FPS
[Medium]
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 30 FPS
[High]
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 11 nanometers
TDP 10 W 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 512 96
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops 272 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 683
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 January 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8350 SM615
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site

