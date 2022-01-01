Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Performs 6.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 9 score – 800K vs 203K
- Supports 268% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 11 nm)
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- Announced 10-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|212479
|69271
|GPU
|304840
|33188
|Memory
|137606
|44602
|UX
|147850
|56169
|Total score
|800938
|203070
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +256%
1119
314
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +165%
3683
1388
|Image compression
|176.7 Mpixels/s
|90.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|27.4 images/s
|13.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|68.35 words/s
|23.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|66.45 images/s
|17.85 images/s
|Camera shooting
|36.4 images/s
|11.8 images/s
|HTML 5
|3.91 Mnodes/s
|1.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|1060 Krows/s
|505.85 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|92%
|99%
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|5234
|370
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|83 FPS
[Ultra]
|28 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Ultra]
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|112 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 662
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|512
|96
|FLOPS
|1720 Gigaflops
|272 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 22
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8350
|SM615
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
