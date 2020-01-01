Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 179K
- Supports 236% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +227%
1136
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +180%
3704
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +291%
703647
179998
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 670
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|50 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 780
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
