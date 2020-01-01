Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 670 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.9x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 179K
  • Supports 236% higher memory bandwidth (50 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 888 +180%
3704
Snapdragon 670
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 888 +291%
703647
Snapdragon 670
179998

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
TDP - 9 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 615
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 700-750 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 50 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem X60 X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 August 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM670
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

